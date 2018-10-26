Trade could send Jimmy Butler to Rockets

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Former Tyler Junior College standout Jimmy Butler could be moving closer to his college home.
According to ESPN, the Hous,ton Rockets are reportedly ready to send four first-round-draft picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA All-Star. According to the source, the talks are fluid right now.
It has been a rocky few weeks with the team and Butler who has been clear about his intentions to be traded. Butler has also said if a trade is not worked out he would be entering free agency at the end of the season.
The reported trade offer from Houston could be a double edge sword for the franchise. On one hand, if agreed on by both teams it would add a third piece to play with All-Stars James Harden and Chris Paul as the Rockets look to win a championship. On the other hand, a trade like this would put long term flexibility with the roster in question.
