Family-owned jewelry business in Nacogdoches celebrates 65 years

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Friday, Rees Jewelry in Nacogdoches began its celebration of sixty-five years in business. The downtown store opened in 2014, but its roots go back to the 1950s at a store in Austin.
Arthur and Bert Rees founded Rees Brothers Watch Repair in September of 1953. In 1967, Bert took a job as an assistant professor at Stephen F. Austin University, where he met his wife, Charlene. After Bert passed away in 2011, Charlene opened Rees Jewelry in Nacogdoches in 2014.
Arthur came to Nacogdoches Friday to join in the celebration, and according to him, his brother’s artistry played a big part in what the store is today.
“Bert and I opened the shop on the drag, right by UT in 1953, and we ran it until he came to Nacogdoches,” Rees said. “He was an artist and a jewelry designer, very good at it.”
Rees Jewelry will continue its sixty-fifth-anniversary celebration tomorrow at 11:00 am after the SFA homecoming parade.
