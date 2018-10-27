Kyler Murray lead No. 8 Oklahoma past Kansas State, 51-14

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in front of Kansas State defensive end Reggie Walker (51) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)
By CLIFF BRUNT | October 27, 2018 at 6:18 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 6:18 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 8 Oklahoma beat Kansas State 51-14 on Saturday.

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) rolled up a season-high 702 total yards and only punted once, and that was in the fourth quarter after Murray was done for the day.

CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Kennedy Brooks ran for 94 yards and two scores. The Sooners won their second straight since losing to Texas.

Oklahoma held Kansas State (3-4, 1-4) to 245 yards. Alex Barnes, who entered the game as the Big 12's leading rusher, was limited to 28 yards on 13 carries.

The Sooners gained 209 yards in the first quarter and took a 17-0 lead. Murray threw two touchdown passes in the period, including an 82-yard connection with Lamb.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws between offensive linemen Bobby Evans (71) and Creed Humphrey (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Murray ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter to push the lead to 31-7, and the Sooners were ahead 34-7 at the break. Murray completed 17 of 22 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 37 yards and another score in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown, right, is tackled by Kansas State defensive back Walter Neil Jr. (15) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Kansas State linebacker Da'Quan Patton back left, looks on. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas State: The Wildcats ran for 319 yards against Baylor and 291 yards against Oklahoma State in their previous two games. They found the going tough against the Sooners, a bit of a surprise against a Sooner team that had struggled at times against the run this season. Kansas State gained just 137 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Oklahoma: The Sooners put together their second consecutive solid defensive performance under interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill. The Sooners held TCU to three points in the second half of a 52-27 win last Saturday, then held Kansas State to seven points through three quarters.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, right, before an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners might not move up much in the next poll, but they helped perception with a second consecutive dominant performance.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook watches from the sideline of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
UP NEXT

Kansas State plays at TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) scores in front of Kansas State defensive back Eli Walker (7) and defensive back Denzel Goolsby, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma plays at Texas Tech on Saturday. Both Tech and Oklahoma have one conference loss.

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) scores in front of teammate Cody Ford, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Kansas State running back Justin Silmon,front right, carries around Oklahoma defensive lineman Kenneth Mann (55) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Kansas State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, right, is tackled by Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon (4) jumps away from a tackle by Kansas State defensive back Walter Neil Jr. (15) in the first of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
