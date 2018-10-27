Nacogdoches American Legion dedicates post to Medal of Honor recipient

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Almost 50 years ago at the young age of 21, Private First Class Oscar P. Austin died in Vietnam while saving the life of another marine.
On Saturday, the American Legion Post 86 dedicated the post hall naming it after the dedicated to a veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Austin.
“I feel very proud of him. It’s a privilege,” said Lou Dubose, sister to Oscar P. Austin.
“When I come down this highway and I’m coming from Fort Worth I can look over here and see this building and think that’s my Oscar you know,” Dubose said. “So I was just really proud.”
She traveled far to Nacogdoches for a dedication to her older brother who died a hero.
“To us, he was always our hero. Because he was a strong person,” Dubose said. “And it’s not out of character for what happened with him in Vietnam to be a hero because he was always a hero to the family and to the friends.”
She said it’s an honor to see his life being dedicated at his place of birth having the American Legion Post 86 named after him.
“Well, our former Post Commander Herman Gibson. This is due diligence for him,” said Jimmy Sparks, Post 86 Commander of the Nacogdoches American Legion. “This has been a passion for him. He is the one that comes up, all of us together, we put our heads together, what we come up with that would be appropriate. So this is what we all come to be appropriate to honor Oscar P. Austin.”
Sparks said the idea of naming the building after the veteran took two years time to come to life.
