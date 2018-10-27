Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight into tomorrow morning with mild temperatures in the mid-50s to start your Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will remain in the forecast through Monday before clouds begin to work their way back into East Texas on Tuesday. Rain enters the forecast with some late showers possible for Tuesday and later in the day on Wednesday due to an approaching cold front so make sure you’ve got a backup plan for the kiddos if your Halloween evening gets washed out. Sunshine should return just in time for next weekend with the arrival of another cold front bringing drier air and reinforcing the cooler temperatures. Looks like another round of upper 40s in the mornings by next Saturday.