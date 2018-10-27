Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning East Texas! Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today we will see abundant sunshine with clear skies and warm temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Skies will remain clear overnight tonight into tomorrow morning with mild temperatures in the mid-50s to start your Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will remain in the forecast through Monday before clouds begin to work their way back into East Texas on Tuesday. Rain enters the forecast for Wednesday and the first half of Thursday so make sure you’ve got a backup plan for the kiddos if your Halloween evening gets washed out. Sunshine should return just in time for next weekend.