Sen. Ted Cruz touts low unemployment rate at Nacogdoches rally

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Senatorial candidates continued stumping in East Texas. A chanting crowd of about 300 greeted Senator Ted Cruz Friday morning at a Nacogdoches rally.
Cruz compared his policies with that of his opponent Beto O’Rourke. One of the things he talked about was low unemployment numbers.
“Unemployment is at the lowest level in 49 years," Cruz said. “It was 1969 the last time unemployment was this low. That’s a year before I was born. That means I have never breathed a breath of air on planet earth with unemployment as low as it is right now."
Cruz also stopped in Livingston. The Cruz Facebook page posted that the East Texas conservative vote is critically important to counter-balance an expected large turnout by Democrats in other parts of the state.
