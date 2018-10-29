East Texas roadwork for the week of Oct. 29

Released by the Department of Transportation:
TYLER, Texas – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of Oct. 29, 2018. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipmentfailure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repair operations on various roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with a pilot car and flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp
- Cost: $2.6 Million
- Anticipated Completion Date: March 2019
Current work includes placing reinforced concrete pipe on the driveways. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and watch for construction traffic. The project will widen the roadway to an eleven-foot lane each direction with three-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
SH 19 Widening Project II
· Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) S to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $12.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Milled rumble strips are being applied to the centerline and shoulders. Permanent striping is also being installed on the roadway. Other work is being conducted at various locations within the project limits. The project is wideningthe roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.
US 79 at UPRR Overpass Project
· Limits: 1.5 miles east of FM 2574 to 0.5 miles past UPRR Overpass
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: January 2019
Work on the new approach slabs for the bridge is underway as well as guardrail installation on the northbound side of the roadway. The contractor is also preparing to place a concrete overlay on the northbound lanes. Caution is advised due to narrow travel lanes with no shoulder in either direction. Wide loads should seek alternate routes due to restrictions for oversized vehicles. Daily lane closures are possible.The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through this project that includes, cleaning and painting steelgirders, bridge rail replacement, and a concrete overlay of the existing bridge deck.
US 287 Overlay Project
- Limits: 0.154 miles south of SH 294 in Elkhart, south to the Anderson/Houston County Line
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2018
Milling and hot mix operations are set to get underway this week. The speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph from just north of SH 294 southward to just south of the county line. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project consists of guard fence upgrades, base repair, mill & inlay, surface treatment, surface hot mix, and permanent striping.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk maintenance and contractor crews plan to conduct level up overlay operations on FM 2274 between US 79 and SH 204. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is installing driveways and placing seeding on the west side of the roadway. The project iswidening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turnlane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern endof the project until work is completed.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2018
No work is scheduled for this project that is placing roadway underdrain and repaving the roadway lane through town.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to perform milling and seal operations on SH 135 between US 271 and FM 1252. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
SH 42 Rabbit Creek Bridge Repairs
- Limits: One mile north of SH 31 at Rabbit Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge
- Cost: $654,890.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Late Fall 2018
Repair work continues under the bridge with little impact to traffic. The project consists of bridge maintenance including painting steel girders and concrete patches. The project also includes bridge joint repairs on the deck surface.
SH 135 Kilgore Overlay
· Limits: From north of Traffic Circle in Kilgore to .5 miles north of SH 31
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
The contractor is placing permanent striping and sealing bridge joints. Expect delays and alternating lane closures as the contractor pours the concrete median. The project includes overlaying SH 135 from north of the Kilgore Traffic Circle to just north of SH 31 intersection. Project work includes a hot mix overlay, new pavement markings,new bridge rail and new Metal Beam Guard Fence.
US 80 Widening in Gladewater
· Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $3.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Work continues to install asphalt surface and grass sod on the project. Expect alternating lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lanefrom Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.
Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road
· Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Final work activities are being conducted with alternating single lane closures. The project includes widening theroadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs andpavement markings.
SH 149 at Sabine River
· Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge
· Contractor: Gibson and Associates
· Cost: $3.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Expect alternating lane closures daily as the contractor continues final work. The project includes constructing new rails and sidewalk on the bridge, increasing its load carrying capacity, and installing new guardrail on I-20.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on SH 31E and FM 314N. Expect laneclosures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 31 Overlay Project
· Limits: From FM 3204 east to 0.5 miles west of FM 315 in Chandler
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $2.7 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
The contractor is scheduled to lay PFC hot mix on the surface this week. Ongoing work includes backfilling behind the guard fence mow strips. Expect daily lane closures. Watch for construction traffic exiting and merging throughout the project limits. The project consists of base repairs, mill and inlay, seal coat, surface hot mix, guardrail upgrades, and the installation of signs and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
· Limits: FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
Hot mix operations are scheduled to start this week. Expect daily lane closures and take alternate routes to avoid delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)
· Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $39.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Miscellaneous work and final cleanup activities are planned. Observe advance warning signs and expect lane closures. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highwaywith a depressed median.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The westbound lanes are undivided and carrying all traffic as work is conducted in the eastbound lanes. Work is ongoing to install driveway pipe and box culverts in the two southern most lanes from Elm St. to Cemetery Rd.Clear/grub, demolishing existing culverts, and excavation work also continues. SW3P items are continuously installed and repaired on this project that is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay asphalt operations on SH 42 in Kilgore from FM 2012 to the Gregg County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 NB Overlay
- Limits: From US 79 in Henderson to Jarrell Creek (2.8 miles north of FM 1798)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $5.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
The contractor is placing striping and metal beam guard fence with alternating lane closures in place on the US 259 northbound lanes only. The project includes milling, applying a hot mix overlay, and installing new pavement markings on the roadway. Expect delays!
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on SH 31 eastbound between FM 206 and Spur 164. Crews will also perform ditch maintenance on various roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Nighttime pavement marking operations are ongoing around Tyler. The contractor is utilizing slow-moving mobile operations to install new pavement markings. Work is being conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights until the project is completed. Brief delays are possible.
Work locations are as follows:
- SH 31W from Loop 323 to Chandler
- West Loop 323 from US 69S/Broadway Avenue to US 69N
- Spur 147/Gentry Parkway from Glenwood Drive to US 271/Beckham Avenue
- FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway from Loop 323 to BU 69/Broadway
- US 69S from Toll 49 to CR 137
Smith County construction projects updates:
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Right-of-way clearing continues on this project that consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is continuing drainage improvements. Expect daytime lane closures. The project consists of widening the existing road and improving drainage.
SH 31 Surfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Bridge rail work continues east of FM 2908 behind the concrete barrier. Expect delays! The project consists ofplacing a 3/4” Permeable Friction Course (PFC) and replacing the guardrail near FM 2908.
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
· Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay Ltd.
· Cost: $4.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The trail is not open to the public at this time. The contractor is continuing work on the south trail head parking lot and starting work on the trail head parking area on CR 164. The project is constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler. It includes the construction of parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Final cleanup activities continue on this project. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Work continues on US 69, south of Cumberland and at Rice Road at Broadway. Work will continue at Grande Blvd. and Old Jacksonville Hwy. using daily lane closures. Expect delays at both locations. The project isremoving the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and add right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler.Work locations include US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrapup at Grande and FM 2493.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The contractor will conduct work on the bridge deck and embankment for the new bridge. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph on this project to replace the existing bridge with a wider one.
CR 356 & CR 234 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 356 at Simpson Creek, east of Winona; CR 234 at Mud Creek
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $800,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The contractor plans to place guardrail on CR 356. Both roadways are closed at the bridge locations on this projectto replace the existing bridges with wider ones.
US 69 Resurfacing Project
· Limits: From FM 346, south to the Cherokee County Line
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
· Cost: $3.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
The contractor is working to finalize striping operations in the crossovers. The project consists of pavementrepairs and placing a new Permeable Friction Course (PFC) surface.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
The contractor will continue retaining wall and bridge widening operations. Expect the westbound outside lane to be closed for bridge deck removal, weather permitting. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay operations on US 80 between SH 19 and Grand Saline. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is installing driveway pipe. Road widening work has begun on the north side of the project and will require lane closures. Motorists should watch for flaggers and expect delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 and 50 mph along the limits. The project consists of grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2018
Structure improvements, road widening, and driveway work, are ongoing on the south side of the road. Minordelays can be expected but no lane closures are planned. The project is widening the roadway from two to fourlanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.
FM 314 Widening Project
- Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $11.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Final cleanup activities continue on this roadway widening project. Minor delays are possible.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
The contractor is conducting minor cleanup activities and stabilization on this project. Periodic single lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Minor work items are underway to winterize the project. Periodic lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening the existing roadway.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Minor work items are underway to winterize the project. Periodic lane closures are possible with flaggers providingtraffic control. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety
FM 1861 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Final work items are being performed. Periodic lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of rehabilitating and widening the existing roadway.
County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 1825 at UPRR .01 miles south of US 80 to southwest of Grand Saline
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $1.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
The roadway is open to traffic with the contractor installing signage and conducting final cleanup activities.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek, CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief, CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2018
Work is nearing completion on the CR 1903 Bridge at Mill Creek Relief. Work is underway on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek which is closed for the duration of construction. The project consists of the replacement of three county road bridges in Van Zandt County.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on FM 2966. Expect lane closures withflaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadway with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018
Work continues on SH 182 as well as on the FM 49 cross structures. Expect single lane closures and minor delays with flaggers providing traffic control at both work locations. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal: Monday and Friday from the outside lane through all three counties
- Debris Removal: Tuesday and Thursday from the inside lane through all three counties
- Guardrail Repair: Smith County
- Tree Removal: Underway in Van Zandt County to remove down and dead trees continuing through Smith and Gregg
- Button Operations: Smith and Gregg counties
- Luminaire Repair: All three counties
- Sweeping Operations: Starts Monday, October 29, and conducted in all three counties