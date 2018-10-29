Increasing warmth and humidity will lead to heavy thunderstorms on Halloween night

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** has been declared for Wednesday as heavy thunderstorms are likely to move in on Halloween evening.
Southerly winds will continue to increase our warmth and humidity levels, which will then feed into our next storm system and cold front, leading to a good chance for rain and thunderstorms returning on Halloween night.
With strong jet stream dynamics in place, some of the heavy thunderstorms that develop and push through the Piney Woods late in the day on Wednesday could turn severe, capable of putting down some strong winds, small hail, and even an isolated tornado.
The timing of our next cold front is not ideal, since these storms are likely to occur on Halloween night. That means you may want to have some alternate plans ready to go if you were planning on being outdoors and doing some trick-or-treating.
Thankfully, this system will move through pretty quickly, with skies expected to clear out on Thursday. Behind the front, look for another batch of chilly air to return to East Texas, leading to a cool sunshine and more fall-like weather as we round out the week and head into the upcoming weekend.
