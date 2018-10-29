Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: 78-year-old man accidentally shot himself in head

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 78-year-old Buna man is being treated at a Beaumont hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the head Saturday afternoon, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Glenn Blank with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said that Bobby Fosha, of Buna, shot himself in the chin with a .22-caliber gun, and the bullet exited through his eye. Sheriff Mitchell Newman told KJAS.com that it was an accidental shooting.
Blank said Fosha was found lying on a bed at a home on County Road 783 in the Buna area.
A medical helicopter transported Fosha to a Beaumont hospital for treatment of his injury.
