Kilgore police identify suspect in threat made against KISD; bond set at $500K

A former Kilgore ISD student has been charged with terroristic threat in connection to threats that were allegedly made against that school district’s high school campus last week.
David Alexander Nelson, 19, of Longview, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony. He is still being held in the Gregg County Jail, and his bond amount has been set at $500,000.
According to a press release on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page, Nelson could face an additional five counts of terroristic threat.
Nelson was arraigned on the charge in Judge Glen Phillips’ courtroom on Monday morning.
“On October 24, 2018, Kilgore Police Department received notification of threats of violence towards the Kilgore High School,” a press release stated. “Over the next two days, several threats of violence were sent to various students via SnapChat an online social media platform.”
After two days of investigation, the Kilgore Police Criminal Investigative Unit identified a home in the Elderville community which seemed to be the origin of the threats, the press release stated.
On Friday, October 26, 2018, Police Detectives traveled to the location and identified the person responsible for the threats as David A. Nelson, 19 years of age,” the press release stated. “Nelson’s family was cooperative with detectives. David Nelson confessed to creating the post as a prank.”
The press release thanked KISD, FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Longview Police Department, the Gregg County District Attorney, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for the agencies’ assistance in the investigation.
Anyone with any additional information the alleged crime is urged to contact Det. John Rowe at (903) 218-6906 in reference to Case No. 1810-1326. People may also make anonymous tips via the Kilgore PD website, the department’s Facebook page, or tip411.
The Kilgore Police Department released a statement on the arrest via its social media Friday.
“Friday update on KHS threats - Everyone can rest easy as the suspect is at KPD,” the Kilgore PD post stated. “Since it is still unfolding, I will not give out a lot of details, but we wanted everyone to know that the threat has been stopped. It was a former student (white adult male).”
The Kilgore PD post said it was a “whirlwind investigation.”
“Interfacing with Snap Chat and Google was not easy,” the post stated. “Steps were taken by the suspect to conceal his true identity, but perseverance by Det. John Rowe paid off. Folks, it is not like what you see on CSI Miami. Cyber crimes are complicated and take time to investigate.”
The post stated that “cards are stacked against the police in these types of investigations” because individuals’ privacy comes first to social media companies like Snap Chat and Google.
“During the course of the investigation, John and his sergeant, Trae Portwood, worked with LPD, DPS, and the FBI to bring this investigation to a successful and safe conclusion. I was on hand this evening when we located the suspect. I can’t be any more proud of their fine work.”
