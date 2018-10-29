Lufkin ISD: District consulting with attorney, investigating inappropriate post from principal

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD has released a statement on a Lufkin Middle School eighth-grade principal who was placed on administrative leave for allegedly posting inappropriate comments on social media about illegal immigrants.
The statement reads: “Lufkin ISD administration has begun the investigation into the inappropriate post on social media made by Lufkin Middle School eighth grade principal, William Dugat. We are consulting with our school attorney, Wayne Haglund. Placing Mr. Dugat on administrative leave was intended to preserve the status quo and remove Mr. Dugat from controversy while we investigate. At this time, no determination has been made. Mr. Dugat will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.”
Dugat was placed on paid administrative leave last Friday after allegedly posting a comment that read, “I worry about the USA looking like Mexico and South America with so many illegal aliens being welcomed to our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country either way.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.