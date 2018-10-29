Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A calm, clear night tonight with light winds from the southwest at 5-10 miles per hour and temps in the mid to lower 60s. Waking up tomorrow to another round of mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds will start to pick up on Tuesday to around 10-15 miles per hour, partly cloudy skies with another set of temps in the lower 80s. Slight rain chances possible for Tuesday night, then the chances for rain ramp up heading into Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching cold front expected to move through our area. The front should move through East Texas quickly, so overall rain totals shouldn’t exceed more than an inch and a half at most. Temperatures behind the front will dip into the mid to lower 60s for the second half of next week with sunshine returning by Friday. Mornings will be chilly as well with lows in the mid to upper 40s starting Thursday so make sure you keep those jackets out.