Suspicious package addressed to CNN in Atlanta found at post office

ATLANTA (RNN) - The FBI is investigating a suspicious package addressed to CNN that was found at a post office Monday morning.
Atlanta Police Department’s bomb squad and the FBI responded to the scene, which was evacuated, WSB reported.
The FBI confirmed Monday afternoon that a package was removed from the post office. No injuries were reported.
The package bears a resemblance to the 14 packages sent to Democratic leaders and CNN last week.
Packages were sent to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Corey Booker, philanthropist Tom Steyer and Rep. Maxine Waters.
Two other packages were sent to CNN at the Time Warner Center in New York City. One was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who’s a contributor to NBC, not CNN. The second package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CNN.
Cesar Sayoc Jr., the man suspected of sending those packages, appeared in court 2 p.m. ET Monday. He’s facing federal charges and up to 48 years in prison. He wasn’t asked to enter a plea during the court appearance.
The FBI warned there could be additional packages that have not yet been discovered after Sayoc’s apprehension on Friday.
Investigators haven’t said whether they suspect Sayoc of sending the package addressed to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters.
