Woman who died after her kayak capsized on Toledo Bend identified

SABINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A woman died Wednesday after officials said high winds and waves caused her kayak to flip over on Toledo Bend Reservoir.
According to Sabine County Game Warden Doug Williams, they received a call around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24 from someone who said a woman was missing after going out in a kayak on Toledo Bend Reservoir.
The Sabine County Game Warden, Sabine County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fairmount Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year old Rachel Golden of New Jersey on the bank near the Mill Creek area on Toledo Bend Reservoir just after Midnight. Officials said Golden was wearing a life jacket.
No foul play is suspected in the incident.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.