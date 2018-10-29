15-year-old Zavalla girl dies in 1-vehicle rollover crash near Broaddus

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 15-year-old Zavalla girl died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 147 about five miles north of Broaddus early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Casey McGee, 19, of Bronson, was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup south on SH 147 when the pickup went off the road to the left and struck multiple trees and then overturned.
A San Augustine County justice of the peace pronounced the 15-year-old girl, a passenger in the pickup, dead at the scene of the wreck.
McGee was taken by ambulance to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.