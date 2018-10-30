Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Warm and windy today with south winds gusting to 20-25 mph. A lake wind advisory will be in effect through the day. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, more clouds move in and temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s. The Halloween forecast still looks troublesome. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with some light rain or drizzle early in the day and a likely chance for thunderstorms by afternoon and evening along a cold front. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. The main threat with these storms will be hail and high winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Parts of East Texas have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Wednesday and it will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The rain will end by Thursday morning, but clouds could stick around most of the day Thursday before clearing out Friday. Cooler temperatures will filter in behind the front with afternoon highs in the 60s for the end of the work week.