Huntington advances in VB playoffs with win over Rusk

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The first set was close but Huntington was able to advance in the 4A Volleyball playoffs after downing Rusk 3-1.
The girls will now play the winner of Midlothian vs Gatesville. That match will be Thursday in Athens.
The playoffs continue on Tuesday for other teams from Deep East Texas. Those matchups are:
- Lufkin vs Lindale 6 pm @ Tyler Lee HS
- Center vs Mexia 7 pm @ Rusk HS
- Woodville vs Buna 6:30 pm @ Spurger HS
- Diboll vs Orange Field 6:30 pm @ Jasper HS
- Newton vs Hardin 5:30 pm @ Warren HS
- Central Heights vs East Chambers 7:30 pm @ Livingston HS
- Grapeland vs Centerville 7:30 pm @ Fairfield HS
