Lufkin Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help in catching vehicle burglary suspects

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case that involves two suspects stealing a backpack and a gun from a vehicle parked at the Clawson Assembly of God on U.S. Highway 69 North in Pollok.
The vehicle burglary occurred on June 2, and investigators suspect that the same two people were responsible for the other burglaries that were reported in the area that night.
“Crime Stoppers attacks crime from all sides,” a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers page stated. “We’re ready to accept anonymously-provided crime-solving tips about crimes that haven’t yet been reported to or discovered by law enforcement. We’re there to publicize crimes and offer rewards at the beginnings of investigations, and we profile cases not solved through traditional means.”
The Crime Stoppers website and Facebook page both have video from the church.
The bulletin stated that the black and white portions of the surveillance video from that night doesn’t clearly show the suspects’ identifying features.
“One appears to be a tall, thin white male wearing a T-shirt and knee-length shorts,” the bulletin stated. “The other has darker skin and hair and is shorter than the first but also appears to be male. He was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, calf-length shorts, and dark, high-top shoes or boots.”
The Crime Stoppers bulletin also stated that the two men were carrying backpacks that appeared to be full.
Anyone with any information about the suspects or the burglaries is urged to click the “Solve This” link on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, use the Crime Stoppers app, or call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.