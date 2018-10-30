Petition requests Halloween be moved to last Saturday of October

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - This year, trick-or-treaters will be hitting the streets in elaborate costumes, clenching their candy bags, and collecting frightening amounts of candy…on a school night. If you’ve ever thought it might make more sense for halloween to fall on a weekend every year, you can sign an online petition that’s aiming to do just that.
To many families, Halloween is an exciting holiday that creates long-lasting memories of wearing costumes, telling ghost stories, and, of course, collecting candy. If you’re a working parent, however, celebrating can be a little challenging.
“We happen to live in a neighborhood that is very popular for trick-or-treating," said Lori Harkness, a Nacogdoches mother of four. "We try to trick or treat early so that we can be home in order to pass out candy from our own house, and so, when it’s a school night, it’s very difficult to do that.”
She’s not the only one who feels this way. An online petition started by the Halloween and Costume Association is calling for the day of the holiday to be changed to the last Saturday of October, instead of the traditional October 31. As of today, the petition has over 34,000 signatures.
Changing a holiday isn’t easy, however. Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophey said that since Halloween is not a federal holiday, it would be hard to mandate when it was observed. She also said that having it fall on a weekend would help some, but not all.
“We have a lot of parents that work on Saturdays and Sundays now, and hours are not eight to five, you know, in every industry either.”
Even though the holiday won’t be changing this year, that won’t stop Harkness from creating more Halloween memories with her children.
“It would sure be easier if it were on a weekend, but tomorrow night we’re going to be trick or treating a little bit and passing out candy from our own house,” said Harkness.
