Rain or shine, we’ll still trick or treat!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - While there is some severe weather expected for our Halloween evening, we are not letting it ruin our spooky spirit! Several groups and organizations are hosting alternative “trick or treat” events today and tomorrow so young scarers can enjoy the candy and costumes safely.
Here is a list of Trick or Treat events in East Texas:
Trick or Treat Trail at Whitehouse High School
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 901 E. Main Street.
TJC Wind Ensemble Kids Concert in Tyler
7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Wise Auditorium, 1400 E 5th Street
Happy Halloween Trunk or Treat in Mineola
5:30 p.m. in downtown Mineola
Trunk or Treat in Lone Star
5 - 7 p.m. at the Crump’s Parking Lot
Fall Festival at Arbor Grace of Kilgore
5 - 7 p.m. at 2700 South Henderson Boulevard
18th Annual Harvest Festival in Marshall
5 - 7 p.m. in downtown Marshall
Trunk or Treat at The Brook Hill School in Bullard
6 - 7 p.m. in the Kyle Lake parking lot (rain location: Ornelas Hall)
Trick or Treat at the Library at Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin
5 - 8 p.m. at 706 South Raguet Street
Treats on the Streets in Trinity
6:30 p.m. in the old ALCO building
Main Street Trick or Treat in Lufkin
3 - 5 p.m. in downtown Lufkin
Trick or Treat in Diana
6 - 8 p.m. at the Diana Volunteer Fire Department
Fall Festival at Neches First Baptist Church
6 - 8 p.m. at 200 Anderson Drive
Trick or Treat in downtown Kilgore
4 - 6 p.m. at North Rusk Street
Do you have a trick or treat event? Contact us at webstaff@kltv.com to be added to the list.
