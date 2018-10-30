Representative Matt Schaefer’s office evacuated in Austin due to “suspicious package”

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 30, 2018 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:55 PM

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - At least part of the State Capitol in Austin, including Texas Representative Matt Schaefer’s office has been evacuated.

Watch a live update on East Texas Now with Rep. Matt Schaefer.

According to a Facebook post from Schaefer, the Texas Department of Public Safety has evacuated Schaefer’s staff from his office in the Capitol Extension along with other along the same hall as well the hall on the floor above Schaefer’s office. in the vicinity due to a suspicious package.

“The director of public safety told me there is no threat to my individual staff members,” Schaefer said in an interview aired on East Texas Now. “It looks like DPS is doing a good job.”

Schaefer said he has urged his staffers to work from a different location or from home.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story.

