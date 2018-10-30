SFA President Baker Pattillo to temporarily step down

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Dr. Baker Pattillo, President of Stephen F. Austin University, is temporarily stepping down.
According to a spokesperson for SFA, Dr. Pattillo has become ill and is currently undergoing medical assessment.
The spokesperson said until Dr. Pattillo is able to return, Dr. Steve Westbrook, vice president for university affairs, will be acting as president to handle administrative matters in accordance with the recognized operating procedures of the university.
They ask that you keep Dr. Pattillo and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.