Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man with multiple felony warrants

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a man with multiple felony warrants.
According to the sheriff’s office, Juan Tremaine Tutt is wanted on charges of abandoning/endangering a child and deadly conduct. He is also wanted on a DWI charge.
The sheriff’s office said Tutt is also a suspect in another case of felon in possession of a firearm.
They ask if you have any information of his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mandy Fears at the SCSO at 936.598.5601.
The sheriff’s office also said if anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Tutt of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense.
