Texas Forest Country Partnership Economic Summit talks ‘regionalism’

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Texas Forest Country Partnership sponsored an economic development summit today in Lufkin.
Topics dealt with the importance of “regionalism.” The concept can boost the region’s forest and wood products industry.
The G&S Lumber Mill is between Nacogdoches and Lufkin. The forest and wood product company and others like it are vital to the Deep East Texas economy.
Yet Texas Forest Country Partnership, with a membership covering 12 counties, admits more can be done to turn around the regional forestry industry.
Economist Dr. Ray Perryman, whose opinion is respected, agrees.
“With manufacturing, and health care and a lot of the things they get focused on, it sometimes gets lost in the shuffle,” Perryman, the CEO and president of The Perryman Group, said. “Now, I do think it needs to be more to bring it up to the forefront.”
The forest industry caught the attention of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. It assisted in placing Overseas Hardwood and Sterling Lumber Company back on track with Lufkin and Angelina County economic developers.
“We’ve got to talk to businesses about what moves the needle forward for them,” said President and CEO Robert Allen. “Often times, communities will put forth their best foot, and companies will put forth their best foot. For us, it’s making sure that aligns.”
Successful economic agreements in the forest industry are a bonus during a current building surge, according to Perryman.
“Like a lot of industries, it’s going through a lot of change right now, but the bottom line it’s still the fundamental building material for a very rapidly growing area, so from that perspective, I think there’s some good prospects," Perryman said.
