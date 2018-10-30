Texas voters report issues with voting machines

TEXAS (KLTV) - Voters from around Texas have reported having issues with some voting machines.
According to the Texas Tribune, voters meant to vote straight-ticket but when they reviewed their final list of selected candidates, they say someone from an opposing party was picked instead.
The Texas Tribune said the Office of the Texas Secretary of State stated that the voting machines are not at fault. Rather, the problems reported are the result of “voters hitting a button or using the selection wheel before the screen is finished rendering,” which de-selects the pre-filled candidate selection.
“The issue is occurring primarily with the U.S. Senate race selections, because it is at the top of the ballot,” said Sam Taylor, a spokesman for the secretary of state.
The Texas Tribune said that as of Saturday, the Secretary of State’s Office had been notified of fewer than 20 related issues.
“In each case, these voters were able to properly review and cast a ballot that accurately reflected the choices they made,” the office said in a statement.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.