Traffic diverted on U.S. 59 near FM 2782 due to truck-tractor rollover

By Dorothy Sedovic | October 30, 2018 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:57 AM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An overturned truck-tractor is blocking traffic on U.S. 59 near FM 2782 in Nacogdoches County.

TxDOT reports southbound traffic on U.S. 59 is being diverting to the inside northbound lane as crews work to clear the scene.

According to officials on scene, the truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 59 when it swerved into the median and flipped onto its side.

The driver of the truck had to be cut out of the cab by first responders but is reportedly alright.

TxDOT asks drivers to use caution when traveling through the area and to expect delays as crews work to remove the wreckage.

