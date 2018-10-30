Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Corrigan

CORRIGAN, TX (KTRE) - A traffic stop for a speeding vehicle leads to multiple arrests and a drug bust in Corrigan.
According to the Corrigan Police Department, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Officer C. Molina with the Corrigan Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling north on Highway 59 for speeding.
Officer Molina made contact with the driver, John Galicia, 19, of Houston and passenger, Christopher Soto, 18, of San Marcos.
The department said while speaking with the occupants of the vehicle Officer Molina observed both individuals acting extremely nervous.
A subsequent consent to search was gained for the vehicle and search conducted.
During the search Officer’s located a substantial amount of crystal meth, scales, and marijuana.
The department said both the driver and passenger were arrested for Manufacture/ Delivery of a controlled substance (Meth) 4 grams to 200 grams, a Felony (1) offense.
City of Corrigan Municipal Judge Wayne Yankie set both individuals bonds at $300,000 each for the felony offense.
