Woman makes giant Kanye West pumpkin

COLUMBUS, OH (CNN) – Kanye West has gone from being a bottle of sparkling water on SNL to being, talk about freaky, a 315-pound pumpkin.
Every year Jeanette Paras unveils a new celebrity pumpkin on her porch in Dublin, OH, basing her choice on who’s hot.
Pumpkinizing Yeezy started with a sketch. She then spent seven hours painting Kanye.
But the hardest part was putting together the giant Make Pumpkins Great Again hat for Kanye’s noggin.
The hat took nine hours to sew. It's three and a half times bigger than Kanye's Make America Great Again hat.
Paras has been out of her gourd over pumpkins for 30 years.
Every year, she teases, “Who will it be?” There was Donald Trumpkin, Hillary, Kim Jong Un – she even did Kanye once before wearing weird sunglasses.
People stop to take photos.
“I think it's cool as heck,” one visitor said.
Paras gets pure entertainment out of it.
“It's just fun,” she said. “Who doesn't like giant celebrity pumpkins?”
Kanye will last a few months and then Paras will get to work with her knife before tossing him in the trash.
