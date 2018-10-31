AP Interview: Okinawa leader wants Americans to stop US base

TOKYO (AP) — The bicultural, newly elected governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa plans to visit the United States with a message to the American people: Stop building a disputed military base and build peace instead.
Denny Tamaki told The Associated Press in an interview, "I want the American people to understand what has been, what is and what will be, to solve this problem."
Tamaki took office Oct. 4 after campaigning for a disputed U.S. Marine base to be moved off the island and for the American military presence on Okinawa to be reduced. He is the first person with an American parent to lead Okinawa and stressed that his bicultural roots make him perfect to relay a message to the U.S. public.
Details of his visit haven't been decided.