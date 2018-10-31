Bomb threat called in to 911 dispatch prompts Central ISD to cancel class Wednesday

Central ISD’s administration made the decision to cancel class at its various campuses Wednesday to err on the side of caution after the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch received a phoned-in bomb threat about CISD at about 4 a.m.
“Peace officers for Central ISD, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a bomb threat that caused the cancellation of classes on Central ISD campuses,” a bulletin on the Crime Stoppers page stated. “Explosive devices were not found, but the threat is a state-jail felony crime.”
Cliff Trevathan, the chief of the Central ISD Police Department, said they have the audio of the phone call recorded and that they will be working with Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers to see if someone can help authorities identify the person who made the call.
Listen to the audio here: htttps://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=xFaT4Mk4o8c
According a bulletin on the Crime Stoppers page, the call with the threat came in at about 4:11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The call was less than 12 seconds, and the male-sounding caller said, “Yeah, there might be a bomb at Central school tomorrow. Y’all want to check that out. I wouldn’t want to go on that pumpkin patch ride thing,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
“The dispatcher attempted to collect additional information, but the caller said nothing more,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
Trevathan said the district decided to cancel class Wednesday to be on the safe side. He added that once law enforcement clears the Central ISD campuses, they expect to return to their normal school schedule Thursday.
Law enforcement officers will be present on the Central ISD campuses throughout the rest of the week. Trevathan said.
“If you know who made the threat, submit a Crime Stoppers tip. No one will know your name or that you submitted the tip, and a tip that correctly identifies the offender might be eligible for a reward,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated. “Crime Stoppers does not put a limit on the reward amount for crime-solving information; reward amounts are based on several factors, such as the investigatory value of the information provided.”
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and might be eligible for a reward,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
