Coach Kerbow: ‘Leave your legacy out there’

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - The question for years around the Huntington area has been, ‘Can we make the playoffs?’
The question has been met with laughs and funny faces, but after last Friday, it is a question that will probably never be asked again.
Over at Red Devil Stadium, the vibe with Huntington is different this year than any other. It is refreshing for the district as second-year coach Jim Kerbow. Kerbow joined the program in January of 2017. He knew coming in the history of the team.
The history of the team would be one described as a “Bad News Bears” scenario. In 36 years they have never made the playoffs and the most wins in a season is three. In those 36 years they are 41-280-1 which they have done four times. They have also posted eight winless seasons.
In Kerbow’s first year the team went 1-8. This year the team is 3-5 with two games to go. That third win came last week against district rival Tarkington.
"I told them Friday before Trarkington to leave your legacy out there. You could be the first team to make the playoffs."
The team was down seven at the half but the Red Devils came back and won 21-14.
"He didn't come in there and say anything,” quarterback Tyler Harris said. “We knew at halftime we could win this thing."
Over the years the team has watched their opponents line up in victory formation but for that one night the victory was theirs.
“It is like no feeling I can describe,” junior Andrew Culpeper said. I was floating. it was crazy.”
The work for this goal started two years ago and through early morning wake up calls for practice, the team has reached their season goal. At practice the team has a new step, one of confidence.
"That is a big part of this,” Kerbow said. “That is why we are in the position. The kids come out and work their tails off. "
It doesn't get easier though two tough district games left and a possible match up with West Orange Stark in the playoffs.
"We are just going to take this one game at a time and see where it goes."
Huntington will host Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
