Cousin Eddie, Forrest Gump, other characters play in Angelina College Halloween game

LUFKIN TX (KTRE) - Angelina College’s baseball and softball teams squared off Tuesday afternoon in a fun, Halloween-themed “grudge match.”
The players and coaches played while dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. The game was held at the LArry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
“Players and coaches will play while dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes, meaning there’s no way to predict what fans might see,” a press release stated before the game started.
Some of the fiction characters that graced the field during the game included a Super Trooper, Lt. Dan, Forrest Gump, Popeye, Wonder Woman, Thor, Mr. Clean, and Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, a base-stealing thief, and a blind umpire with a “seeing eye dog” also made appearances during the game.
