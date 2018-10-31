Deep East Texas native wins Knockout round on ‘The Voice'

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Blake Shelton, one of the celebrity judges on “The Voice,” named Lufkin native Dave Fenley the winner of the head-to-head Knockout event with his teammate Tuesday night.
According to an e-mail from Lisa Bustamente, a spokeswoman for MPRM Communications, Fenley, 39, went head to head with Kameron Marlowe, his teammate. Fenley sang “Stuck on You,” and Marlowe sang “I Shot the Sheriff.”
“Blake named Dave the winner of the Knockout,” Bustamente said.
Fenley won a similar head-to-head competition on the show earlier this month when he sang a duet of “I’m a One-Woman Man” with Keith Paluso.
The former Stephen F. Austin State University student grew up singing in church, but it wasn’t until college that he decided he wanted to pursue music.
Against his parents’ wishes, he made the hard decision to drop out of college and start performing,” Bustamente said. “Dave worked odd jobs to pay the bills and would gig as much as possible at night. As the gigs picked up, he was able to do music full-time.”
Fenley and Eden, his wife, now live in Nashville. He performs at private events and writes songs for a living.
According to a previous press release, Fenley views “The Voice” as being his last shot at being a singing artist.
