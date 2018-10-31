Early voting numbers exceed previous midterm election in Angelina County

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - We’re halfway through the second week of early voting, and East Texans are continuing to hit the polls.
The Angelina County Elections Office reported that 9,156 voters turned out during the first week of early voting, which is a significant increase when compared to the 9,125 total early voters that turned out in 2014.
In Nacogdoches County, 3,573 voters turned out during the first week of early voting for the 2014 midterm elections. This year, 10,037 voted early in the first week, their largest turnout for the first week of early voting yet.
Early voting continues through this Friday, November 2nd.
