A First Alert Weather Day and Night on Tap for the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** remains intact for this evening as heavy thunderstorms are likely to move through East Texas.
An approaching cold front will combine with strong jet stream dynamics to give us a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening and overnight.
Some of the thunderstorms could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts over 60 mph being the main concern. A secondary threat of large hail and an isolated tornado or two, however, cannot be ruled out.
In addition to the severe weather potential, locally heavy rainfall will also occur, with one-to-three inches of rainfall certainly possible from now through early Thursday morning.
This storm system will move through pretty quickly as the rain and thunder exit stage left on Thursday morning, giving way to a cool breeze and mostly cloudy skies.
Skies will clear out by Thursday night, giving way to some cool sunshine for Friday and Saturday as chilly mornings give way to cool afternoons.
Another weather disturbance looks to bring us another shot at some rain with a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday as the weather pattern will remain quite active for the foreseeable future.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.