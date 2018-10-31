First Alert Weather Day: This Afternoon/Evening/Tonight

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy skies today with a few light showers this morning into the midday hours.
By early afternoon, a few isolated storms could move through East Texas. By late afternoon, thunderstorms will develop along an advancing cold front in northwestern East Texas counties.
These storms will increase in coverage and intensity as they progress southeastward through the region. Some storms are expected to become strong to severe.
Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns with these storms, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Flash flooding will also be a possibility in a few places as heavy rain could bring as much as 2-3″ of rain.
The storms will be ending tonight from north to south with cooler air filtering in behind the cold front and blustery northwest winds.
