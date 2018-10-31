First Alert Weather Day for tonight

EAST TEXAS, TX (KTRE) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains intact for today and this evening as strong-to-severe thunderstorms are likely to move in this evening.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is in the process of sending out a tornado watch that should cover most, if not all, of our KTRE viewing area. It is expected to go through 10 p.m. tonight.
We still have a ‘medium’ risk for severe weather tonight, which is a level two out of four on our severe weather scale.
The main threat will be damaging thunderstorm winds gusts over 60 mph. This could topple over some weak-rooted trees and lead to some road debris across the Piney Woods.
Even though the winds are the main threat, there is a secondary threat of large hail and isolated tornadoes also occurring.
The main line of storms looks to push through the Highway 59 corridor and the Lufkin, Nacogdoches area between 8-10 p.m. Sometimes these thunderstorm complexes can speed up and arrive a little bit ahead of schedule. That means areas such as Hemphill, Jasper, and the Toledo Bend area may not get in on the main line of storms until after ten o’clock and closer to midnight.
Remain Weather Alert! To prepare for these storms, secure any loose objects that may fly away during the strong winds. Park your cars under a carport or put them in the garage as hail is a threat in these storms. Remain up to date with the KLTV/KTRE Weather Apps.
