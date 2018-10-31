Iran summons Danish envoy over alleged deadly Tehran plot

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, families of victims of Saturday's terror attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, that killed 25 people mourn at a mass funeral ceremony, in Ahvaz, Iran. A Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent was arrested Oct. 21, 2018, on suspicion of helping an unspecified Iranian intelligence service "to act in Denmark” against the ASMLA, according to Danish security service chief Finn Borch Andersen and Tehran has blamed the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) for a terror attack on a military parade in Ahvaz on Sept. 22 that left at least 25 people dead. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, FILE) (Ebrahim Noroozi)