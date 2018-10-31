Mac Miller benefit to feature Chance, SZA, John Mayer

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. The life of the late rapper Miller will be remembered with a benefit concert to raise funds for arts education in underserved communities. Chance the Rapper, John Mayer and SZA are expected to perform at the "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" concert Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) (Scott Roth)