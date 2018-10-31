NPD Sergeant retires after serving 38 years in law enforcement

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It was a bittersweet moment for Nacogdoches Police Department Sergeant Greg Sowell.
After serving 38 years in law enforcement and the community, Sowell is retiring from the department.
On Wednesday, the community helped celebrated his retirement at the Mason Hall in Downtown Nacogdoches.
Many attended to express their gratitude and honor Sowell with mementos from his many years of service.
“You realize that this is an end of the of a chapter, a rather long chapter in my life,” Sowell said. “I was 18 years old when I first started police work, and it’s humbling that I can do that and do it successfully.”
Sowell will begin his journey as Nacogdoches County Judge starting on January 1, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.