In a political doghouse, Minnesota's minor parties team up

Minnesota's open race for attorney general could have been a slam dunk for major-party status. Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison is saddled with a physical abuse allegation he denies as he attacks Republican Doug Wardlow's partisan past. But none of the three cooperating parties fielded a candidate. Holbrook said their Libertarian candidate backed out at the last minute, and the only third-party candidate in the race has since thrown his support to Ellison.