Woman wanted in Smith County booked into Shelby County jail
April Nicole Moore (Source: Shelby County jail records)
By Dorothy Sedovic | October 31, 2018 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 5:13 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A woman wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old April Nicole Moore was wanted for offenses including burglary with intent to commit assault and interference with emergency request for assistance.

Shelby County jail records show Moore was booked into jail on Oct. 31. She was charged with fugitive from justice without a warrant.

