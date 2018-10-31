Woman wanted in Smith County booked into Shelby County jail

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A woman wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old April Nicole Moore was wanted for offenses including burglary with intent to commit assault and interference with emergency request for assistance.
Previous Story: Woman wanted on multiple felony charges in Smith County
Shelby County jail records show Moore was booked into jail on Oct. 31. She was charged with fugitive from justice without a warrant.
