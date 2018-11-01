Clearing out and cooling down

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A cool, northwest breeze will continue to bring in some cooler air and lower humidity, setting the stage for some beautiful, fall weather as we round out the week and head into the first weekend in November.
With skies clearing out tonight, look for a chilly night, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 40′s.
Abundant sunshine on Friday will allow for a great day to end the week as daytime highs climb into the upper 60′s with a westerly breeze in place.
The weekend starts off with more nice weather as a chilly morning gives way to a mild afternoon under sun-filled skies on Saturday.
Another weather disturbance looks to bring us another shot at some rain with a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday as a weak frontal boundary moves in to East Texas.
A stronger cold front will arrive next Tuesday, bringing us a small shot of rain followed by more seasonally cool temperatures for much of next week.
