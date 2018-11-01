Diboll, Franklin on collision course for 11-3A DI district title

By Caleb Beames | October 31, 2018 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 9:26 PM

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) - Week 10 of high school football means only one thing; district titles are on the line. It has been awhile, but the Woodshed in Diboll will be hosting a district championship when Diboll hosts Franklin.

It is the best of East Texas versus the best of the Brazos Valley.

“This will be a good game,” Diboll Head Coach Blake Morrison said. “If you want a test then Franklin is the team to go at it with.”

The lumberjacks are 8-0 on the year. The Lions are 6-1. The team was upset by Lorena 30-20 and in the five games since Franklin has shut out opponents 254 – 0.

“We just have to play our game. When you get a quality opponent like Franklin, it is not just Franklin. We are playing a tradition.”

