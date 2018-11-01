Gift of Love: Dale

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - For Dale, 13, remote control toys and trucks get the wheels in his head turning.
“How these cars get to be rebuilt and built again,” Dale said as he browsed the selection of Hobby Town in Tyler. “It’s fun.”
It’s the process of building something from scratch that this young teen says he enjoys most. Practice with his own miniature drifter has given him the opportunity to learn more about these motorized toys.
While Dale explained the difference between drifters and speed cars, he revealed he would love to share this hobby with a forever family.
“I’ve been in CPS since I was two months,” said Dale. “It’s just pitiful.”
Having spent his entire life in the foster care system, Dale said there are some benefits he is grateful for.
“You get to get out a lot and you get to go to school,” said Dale.
But the goal remains, “to have my own family.”
While having brothers and sisters is something he’s never known before, he said it’s something he still wants desperately.
“I was the only child with my mom so it's going to be kind of hard just being with family members,” said Dale.
Many teens in the foster care system fear they may age out. However, Dale said that’s not true for him.
“My [fear] is scared of heights,” he said with a laugh.
Dale said finding his forever family isn’t a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.’
Until then, Dale said he tries to stay as positive as possible for himself and those around him.
He showed off a few dance moves after he revealed, “I like to dance.”
Dale also enjoys being outside in nature and working with animals.
He said he will be forever grateful to a family to can give him the life and love he has always dream of having.
For more information on how to adopt La’Rey or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us or ebazaldua@kltv.com.
