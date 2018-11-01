Jasper County judge issues disaster declaration in wake of storms, 2 possible tornadoes

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In the wake of the powerful storms that blew through Deep East Texas Wednesday night, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen issued a local state of disaster declaration Thursday morning.
“We’re doing some cleanup and making sure the roads are clear,” Allen said Thursday morning. “We have saw crews out helping to make sure that the electric coop folks can get into the affected areas and deal with the power outages.”
There were no injuries or deaths in Jasper County last night, Allen said.
Allen said that Jasper County had two possible tornado touchdowns Wednesday night. One was in the Evadale area, and the other was in the Call Junction area. The county judge added that it looked like the second possible tornado continued on into Newton County.
The high winds that hit the Evadale area damaged a house and several outbuildings, Allen said. One storage building wound up in the middle of U.S. Highway 96, he said. Buildings suffered wind damage and trees were knocked down in other parts of the county, Allen said.
The storm also caused a small number of power outages, the county judge said.
Jasper County saw crews led by Commissioner Vance Moss were called out Wednesday night, and they worked until about midnight. During that time, they freed a woman in the Evadale area who got trapped in her house by a downed tree, Allen said.
The crews were back at it again early Thursday morning, Allen said.
In the disaster declaration, Allen said that Jasper County was in the path of what the National Weather Service described as a “weather event” that had the potential of causing widespread or severe property damage and injuries or loss of life.
The declaration stated that the torrential rains, high-speed winds, possible tornadic activity caused flooding and wind damage in residential and commercial areas.
The local disaster declaration will remain in for the next seven days unless it is continued by the Jasper County Commissioners Court.
