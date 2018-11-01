Lamp-Lite Theatre actor writes latest play, ‘Yes, We Deliver!’

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Lamp-Lite Theatre in Nacogdoches often inspires its actors to use their creativity in different ways. It did for actor and now playwright Ken Untiedt.
He’s in the play titled,"Yes, We Deliver!," but he also wrote it. Untiedt plays an attorney whose son sets out to find his true path in life. It’s not the courtroom, but rather a delivery boy for a pizza parlor.
Each scene in the play is about the young man's strange and interesting customers, according to Untiedt.
“A home, a rich kid’s house, a pool next to an apartment complex, a motel room, different places where he delivers pizzas," Untiedt said. "There are a couple of different messages. You should be satisfied, happy with what you have, and you should try to help other people.”
Performance dates are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the next two weeks at the Lamp-Lite Theatre on Old Tyler Road and Loop 224. For ticket information go to https://www.facebook.com/LampliteTheatre/
