The Latest: Hundreds of Google employees protest in NYC

This photo shows signage outside the offices of Google in San Francisco with the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the background, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Hundreds of Google employees are expected to temporality leave their jobs Thursday morning in a mass walkout protesting the internet company's lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct. The San Francisco office is one of the offices that the walkout will take place. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke) (Michael Liedtke)