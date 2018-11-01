Man runs into two pickups, fights officers in Gun Barrel City

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Officers from several law enforcement agencies and two civilians helped Gun Barrel City Police Department officers take a man into custody after he allegedly resisted arrest, removed a Taser’s prongs, and ran into two pickups Sunday morning.
Taylor Duckworth, 25, of Kemp, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on three charges - assault of a public servant, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $14,000.
According to a press release, Gun Barrel PD officers responded to several 911 calls about a suspicious person in the area of 1200 West Main Street at about 8:36 p.m. Sunday. When one of the officers got to the scene, the officer spoke to a Walmart employee and learned that the man was near the Murphy’s gas station on the east side of the property.
“The subject, identified as Taylor Duckworth of Kemp, Texas, displayed signs of intoxication and the officer attempted to place him in custody,” the press release stated. “Duckworth immediately resisted arrest and fled from the arresting officer. After a short foot pursuit, the officer deployed his conductive energy weapon (Taser), with no effect.”
At that point, Duckworth allegedly removed the Taser probes and continued to run through the parking lot. An off-duty Gun Barrel City PD officer tried to help contain Duckworth, the press release stated.
Duckworth. Duckworth ran into the side of a pickup, began running backwards away from officers, and collided with the front of another pickup,” the press release.
According to the press release, Duckworth kept fighting the two officers, and the civilian drivers of the two pickups tried to help them.
“Officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with Duckworth, who continued to be non-compliant and aggressive,” the press release. “Multiple attempts to place Duckworth into a patrol vehicle resulted in him fighting and biting officers, hampering any efforts to provide medical attention.”
After several minutes, EMS personnel arrived on the scene. They tried to sedate Duckworth, and the initial dose was ineffective, the press release stated. They managed to dose him again, and after Duckworth was sedated, they took him to a UT Health East Texas Main Emergency Center, where he was treated for his injuries.
Several hours later, Duckworth was taken to the Henderson County Jail.
“The criminal investigation regarding the arrest of Duckworth is currently under investigation,” the press release stated. “Gun Barrel City Police Department is conducting an internal investigation of the incident, and the case has been referred to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Ranger Division for review.”
